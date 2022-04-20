It's long past time for Greg Abbott to start acting like the Governor of Texas instead of a petulant child. His so-called border security “emergency” is nothing more than a temper tantrum designed to polish his “conservative” credentials.

It has resulted in millions of Texas taxpayer dollars spent on no-bid contracts, as well as over half a billion spent on deploying the Texas National Guard, and law enforcement to the border.

His latest antic is busing “willing” migrants to Washington. Did he have a plan on what to do with them when they arrived? No. He was simply angling for a photo opportunity.

When is Abbott going to start addressing issues that really matter to Texans, like keeping the lights on and water flowing when it gets cold? How about addressing Texas being ranked last in the nation for percentage of population with health insurance?

It seems obvious that Abbott cares more about his “conservative” image than the health and well-being of Texans.

Joseph Cavallaro

Bacliff

(2) comments

Charles Douglas

Let me see here. We have a brain dead President who let, a group of Radical Liberals, along with Big Tech, The Fake Media, and The Swamp engineer him into the Oval Office, and now that they got him in there by putting the screws to Crazie Barnie, and Donald Trump, " ALL HELL IS BREAKING LOOSE IN AMERICA & AROUND THE WORLD!"

Joe and the LEFT, have opened up the borders to illegals from everywhere, with few requirements, juxtaposed to an ocean of requirements they have mandated for American citizens doing the many tribulations & calamities caused by his ineptitude, ignorance, poor judgement, and his lack of leadership! Joe & his party has caused a forty year high inflation rate in America, and hardships for every poor citizen here! Blacks, Hispanics, and other demographics along with them, because high inflation is nothing but a TAX on the poor! Bread is up, gas, is up, prices of homes went up, rent went up, meat went up, and Russia invaded the Ukraine, because they knew that there is a coward, sitting in the Oval Office in DC who ran like a Cheetah Cat out of Afghanistan, leaving many Americans dead, and many more who are still dying because of his betrayal, and cowardice!

This border should NOT be open to everybody from everywhere who wants to cross it! There are known terrorists who have been caught trying to sneak in here to kill Americans! How many were NOT caught? Yes, and the Radical Liberals have said nothing concerning what is happening, because of BS politics vs American lives! When terrorists, and criminals ply their trade in killing, raping, robbing, and murdering people, they are not interested if the victims are Liberal, or conservatives! They just do what they came to do!

I thank God for Governor Abbott, for taking actions trying to help the many Texans along the borders, inlands or Texas, as well as the whole country by standing up, and doing something juxtapose to turning his head to the wall and doing NOTHING, like so many others are doing! Thank you Governor Abbott and I wish we had a thousand more like you who love this nation, and NOT doing what's best for CHINA like the Liberals are doing.

Gary Scoggin

And some, I assume, are good people.

