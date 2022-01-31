The Dickinson Historical Society will present a Black history exhibit showcasing African Americans instrumental in establishing the Dickinson community. It'll be on display from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays during February at the Dickinson Public Library, 4411 state Highway 3.
Dickinson is the oldest settlement in Galveston County and African Americans were involved in all aspects of life in the community from the beginning.
Many operated businesses, eating establishments, auto repair and beauty shops, night clubs or bought and sold property. They worked for the ranchers and excelled at horsemanship, formed their own trail rider’s organization and participated in local trail rides and parades.
They worked in the fields farming, helping to make Dickinson the strawberry capital of the world at that time, and on the railroad and the Galveston docks. Most importantly, some were teachers, school administrators, ministers, doctors, nurses and beauty queens. Many were superb athletes and received awards and acknowledgements for their abilities on the playing fields, even to this day.
Most of our information is from Peggy Peterson Farmer's book “Reflections: Dickinson’s Black History." So stop by; you just might see somebody you know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.