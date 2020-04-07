A "wartime president" doesn't expect the states to battle individually with the federal government as backup.
But to consolidate policies and resources with one united front, mobilizing the industrial manufacturing base for one thing — to produce the ammo of medical supplies needed to defend the country with the Defense Production Act, since the states, under siege at times at varying degrees, still have the same threat looming, an adversary capable of invading any weakened front on the battlefield.
You would think that this president's career of negotiating business dealings would give him the advantage of expediency with getting things done in this arena, unless how he ran his businesses doesn't translate well into serving and protecting others.
Julia Walker
Galveston
