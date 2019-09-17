Who really is responsible for Galveston County's loss of $525,282.39? And, who's responsible for allowing the IRS to seek to fine Galveston County $76,550 for incorrectly filing forms for county employees, etc. ("IRS threatens county with $76K fine," The Daily News, Aug. 31).
This is taxpayers' money that's not being properly protected. And to make things worse, not one county employee has been fired or resigned.
It's this refusal by all elected, and appointed officials that had oversight of these funds to take responsibility for loss of such a huge sum of taxpayers' money, which creates a great concern of the fiscal integrity within our county government and the oversight of elected officials to maintain the same.
In my view, such a change for payment via email should've prompted a call from the county treasurer, auditor, purchasing department, etc. Such a call would've prevented this theft. Now comes the IRS wanting to fine the county, which should prompt all taxpayers to ask, who's really to blame for these failures?
Elected county officials should be held accountable for their failure to see that such safeguards were in place, as well as the county treasurer, auditor and purchasing agent.
Kenneth Douglas
Dickinson
