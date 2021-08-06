The Biden administration supports the globalist push to cause social and economic upheaval while removing our traditional values and constitutional liberties. The government's partners — Big Pharma, tech, media, academia, corporations and health care — helped foist phony pandemic "models" and heavily flawed tests and statistics to instill fear and control.
Then, corrupt bodies such as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention used Dr. Anthony Fauci to spread disinformation, suppressing anything contrary.
In early 2020, numerous physicians and specialists worked to halt disease progression with inexpensive medications at home. Fauci and the media quashed and ridiculed these experts, instead advising those infected to just "self-quarantine." This resulted in their rapid decline, driving up needless hospitalizations. Enter the "warp speed" rollout of a COVID vaccine, with billions in profits through its manufacture.
At-home treatment successes soared, still downplayed to force vaccine mandates. That these vaccines are neither efficacious nor safe is now an open truth.
Communist Party affiliates occupy high government posts under the flag of "diversity." Hordes of crime and disease-ridden illegals flood our southern border, inflation soars and Americans' jobs are vanquished. In the face of such greed and power, the pandemic mandate is a club Biden keeps using.
Sandra Woodford
Texas City
(1) comment
WOW! Explain exactly which constitutional liberties have been infringed upon?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.