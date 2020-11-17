Paul Schnitger’s critique of Roger "Bo" Quiroga’s public service is ludicrous ("If Quiroga wins, I hope he proves me wrong," The Daily News, Nov. 13).
When Quiroga became mayor in 1998 the city was on the brink of insolvency. Many in government and around town urged him to let Galveston go belly up, despite Galveston being home to some of the wealthiest families on Earth.
He refused. He and his team rolled up their sleeves — got Academy into town and then the drug store on 25th Street and Broadway against tremendous opposition. Over the next six years, and being elected two more times he brought in much more development and the cruise ship business, adding to the tax base — not the tax rate.
After leaving office, Quiroga was in private business practice before being offered a job at the port for which he was well-qualified, being very familiar with port operations. He was fairly compensated and continued bringing in business and opportunities for Galveston.
He was ushered out of that role when the new gang came in with their latest power play at the wharves board, and we all know how that's working out. That’s why we need new conflict of interest standards for city and port and Roger Quiroga for Galveston mayor.
Cornelius Geary
Galveston
