A shoutout to the Galveston Railroad Museum for making the Rosenberg Library Night special for Galveston families. The entire experience was a breath of fresh air.

Railroad staff went out of their way to ensure a good time was had by all, and the brisk temperatures on that night were seasonally appropriate.

Holiday decorations sparkled throughout the building and outdoors; there was a sense of wonderment about the place everywhere one looked. Santa made a surprise appearance and train rides rolled on in spite of the rain earlier.

The walk-through storybook "A Night Before Christmas" housed in a separate building, created by Ball High School Texas ACE students was exquisite and made the poem come alive.

Thank you for the magical experience; the evening is now a memory treasured by many.

Karen Stanley

Galveston

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription