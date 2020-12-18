A shoutout to the Galveston Railroad Museum for making the Rosenberg Library Night special for Galveston families. The entire experience was a breath of fresh air.
Railroad staff went out of their way to ensure a good time was had by all, and the brisk temperatures on that night were seasonally appropriate.
Holiday decorations sparkled throughout the building and outdoors; there was a sense of wonderment about the place everywhere one looked. Santa made a surprise appearance and train rides rolled on in spite of the rain earlier.
The walk-through storybook "A Night Before Christmas" housed in a separate building, created by Ball High School Texas ACE students was exquisite and made the poem come alive.
Thank you for the magical experience; the evening is now a memory treasured by many.
Karen Stanley
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.