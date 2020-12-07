I'd like to reach out to all Galveston District 3 residents and encourage them to vote for David Collins for city council. Collins has done an outstanding job in office and has consistently kept his constituents informed on many important topics, including the new Tropical Storm Beta property tax abatements and the proposed coastal spine.
Collins is focused on preserving our heritage and improving our infrastructure. He's someone who actively participates in neighborhood meetings and is always available to address residents concerns.
Please take the time to visit the campaign websites of both candidates and see for yourself why Collins is unquestionably the clear choice for District 3.
Keep Galveston moving forward, vote for Collins in District 3.
Doug Richardson
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.