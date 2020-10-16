David Collins is very focused on Galveston’s infrastructure, with a deep understanding of the background of projects. He has been making sure that the worst of the streets in the district get repaved. But surface repair doesn’t mean very much when the sewers are really the problem. Collins goes that extra step to ensure that the city fixes problems the right way.
Every month, Collins drives the streets of District 3 to make sure there aren’t any new issues that need higher priority. In his October monthly newsletter, he let us know that Mackeral and Tuna streets here in Fish Village had moved to the top of the list and that their condition was due to sewer deterioration.
Collins really helped Fish Village by getting ferry traffic routed around the neighborhood. His actions alleviated noise and hazardous drivers and really contributed to making the neighborhood more pedestrian and bicycle friendly.
Collins is also working closely with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to prevent disruption to businesses and residents as they design the coastal spine. Since this project is integral to the future of Galveston, I’m glad he's so involved.
Lynn Burke
Galveston
