Former Galveston Mayor Roger Quiroga has several times used commentary in his campaign that I wrote while publisher of The Daily News. The material was quoted accurately and in context, but I would like to clarify that I haven't endorsed a candidate for mayor of Galveston.
Dolph Tillotson
Former president and publisher of The Daily News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.