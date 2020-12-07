I grew up in Houston and continued visiting Galveston after leaving Texas for several decades. When my husband and I retired here in 2015, it was due to Galveston’s historic charm and the greatly improved environment.
Our new house was in Craig Brown’s District 2, in San Jacinto, and we soon realized Brown was an important part of the new stewardship that had drastically changed Galveston.
The island, including the beaches, was cleaner, downtown Galveston was a destination, formerly blighted neighborhoods were vibrant, improvements were being made to infrastructure, and a real effort was being made in code enforcement. Brown has been a major part of this progress.
Brown has support across party lines, which was the goal of the early 20th century nonpartisan “Galveston Plan” described in Michael A. Smith’s editorial ("Just say no to political parties in local elections," The Daily News, Nov. 28).
Brown has listened to, and worked for, his constituents, with no influence from island outsiders or any political party, and he always will. The only way to keep the essence of the “Galveston Plan” alive, and Galveston moving forward is to elect Brown our next mayor.
Donna Dees
Galveston
