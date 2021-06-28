President Joe Biden makes me laugh. On the one hand, his administration labels the Jan. 6 protests as an insurrection. Then, when trying to eliminate the Second Amendment, Biden claims that no one can defeat the American government without fighter jets and nuclear weapons.
Well, which is it, Joe?
The facts demonstrate that not a single protestor had a weapon on Jan. 6, unlike many of the “peaceful” protestors that destroyed tens of billions of dollars of private property in democratically run cities across the country last year.
In trying to destroy the Second Amendment, our president showed us how little he knows about why America's Founders created the Second Amendment.
Katrina Evenhouse
Dickinson
(2) comments
"Biden’s false claim that the 2nd Amendment bans cannon ownership"
“And I might add: The Second Amendment, from the day it was passed, limited the type of people who could own a gun and what type of weapon you could own. You couldn’t buy a cannon.” — [Joe] Biden, remarks on gun violence, June 23, 2021
Four Pinocchios
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2021/06/28/bidens-false-claim-that-2nd-amendment-bans-cannon-ownership/
Thanks, Katrina, for sharing the facts.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.