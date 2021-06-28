President Joe Biden makes me laugh. On the one hand, his administration labels the Jan. 6 protests as an insurrection. Then, when trying to eliminate the Second Amendment, Biden claims that no one can defeat the American government without fighter jets and nuclear weapons.

Well, which is it, Joe?

The facts demonstrate that not a single protestor had a weapon on Jan. 6, unlike many of the “peaceful” protestors that destroyed tens of billions of dollars of private property in democratically run cities across the country last year.

In trying to destroy the Second Amendment, our president showed us how little he knows about why America's Founders created the Second Amendment.

Katrina Evenhouse

Dickinson

Locations

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Carlos Ponce

"Biden’s false claim that the 2nd Amendment bans cannon ownership"

“And I might add: The Second Amendment, from the day it was passed, limited the type of people who could own a gun and what type of weapon you could own. You couldn’t buy a cannon.” — [Joe] Biden, remarks on gun violence, June 23, 2021

Four Pinocchios

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2021/06/28/bidens-false-claim-that-2nd-amendment-bans-cannon-ownership/

Report Add Reply
Iris M Crow

Thanks, Katrina, for sharing the facts.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription