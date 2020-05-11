I would like to say thank you to Rosenberg Library and its staff. I didn't realize how I missed visiting the library and actually taking a book home to read.
I was a bit skeptical when they announced their new system. However, I can tell you that it works great. If you haven't used it, you will find that once you request the book online, you're contacted later by an employee asking what time you want to schedule pick-up. They send you two notices via email to confirm your time and a reminder message.
Everyone I've worked with has been extremely nice and pick-up was really easy. The best part is I now have books again, and the employees were able to stay safe. Well done and thank you.
Maureen Nolan Wilde
Tiki Island
[thumbup] Our library is a gem. I can't wait until I can go see the renovation - with the stained glass skylights.
