In response to Peter Davis' column ("Drowning prevention is all about layers of protection," The Daily News, Oct. 23): The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.
If people are still drowning, do you think we're doing something wrong? Do you think we maybe could do better? If lifeguards are whistling several hundred thousand people a year away from the rocks because they don't know swimming near the jetties is unsafe or because they don't notice the signs, do you think we could do better?
And, if the lifeguards aren't on duty, oh well.
The tiny signs with a picture on them that you can't even see from the beach. The sign that you can't read from the sidewalk that doesn't even mention dangerous riptides near the jetties, which is a structure that projects from land out into the water, but talks about rocks and has a picture that isn't of a jetty but just swishing water.
Couldn't we put a barrier in the water that has a large, readable sign that says no swimming near the jetties because of dangerous rip currents? Or do we have to hope that somebody notices the signs?
Melissa Line
Galveston
