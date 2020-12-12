Some years back, I decided to interview Roger "Bo" Quiroga for my weekly TV piece on News-24 Houston. He was president of a new bank named Paragon. I thought it was interesting that this would be the second bank he would run.
The first one needed to be turned around before it went broke. He did it. This one needed depositors from the bottom up. He did it.
We stood in his office window and he said to me, "Do you see that vacant lot on the corner? We lived next door in a very old wooden two-bedroom house. There were lots of us. The boys lived in the attic, and the girls shared the second bedroom. My daddy worked on the wharves handling cotton. We were extremely poor.
"I look out of this window every morning in wonder of the paradox that I came back to my neighborhood as the president of a bank and as the former mayor. I'm proof that you can do that in America."
I don't like it when people mess with his integrity. Pick a valid reason if you don’t want to vote for Quiroga. Challenging his integrity is seriously disingenuous.
Bill Cherry
Dallas
