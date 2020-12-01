In my opinion, the theme — “Vote for a Vision. Not a Memory” — succinctly defines the difference between Roger "Bo" Quiroga and Craig Brown. Additionally, I believe that Brown has demonstrated, and proven, his integrity, professionalism and commitment to continuing to make Galveston the best community possible.
This commitment has been exceedingly evident during his past six consecutive years serving on Galveston’s City Council and as mayor pro tem since July. From the beginning of his campaign, Brown has been positive and forward-thinking.
I feel he has exhibited the most integrity and has demonstrated, again and again, that his sole reason for running for mayor is to have the opportunity to use his talents, experience, expertise and knowledge for one purpose only: To continue to make Galveston an even better island community in which to live, rear a family, financially prosper and to continue to attract quality visitors to enjoy all that this incredible island city has to offer.
Robyn Bushong
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.