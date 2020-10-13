In response to the headline ("2 scientists win Nobel chemistry prize for gene-editing tool," The Daily News, Oct. 8): Really, no kidding? Two scientists? The news is that two women for the first time win the Nobel Prize for Chemistry.
This headline is such a ridiculously blatant example of misogynistic bias that it's hard for me not to respond with profanity.
David Hedgepeth
Galveston
(1) comment
Hmmm - I can't tell if this is sarcasm. If it is, good on you. If not - Marie Curie won twice, once in 1903 for physics and then in 1911 for chemistry. Her daughter, Irène Joliot-Curie, won for chemistry in 1935. I'll grant you that it's been thin since then.
But do we really want to see the headline "Two women win Nobel Prize!"
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.