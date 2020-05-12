For more than a half century, Lloyd Criss’ name has been virtually synonymous with the Galveston County Democratic Party. Lloyd was a good man, but not always easy. One never had to doubt what Lloyd thought or where he stood. He was a man of deep faith and strong convictions. He had a strong sense of right and wrong, and he believed in fairness and justice for all, especially the working families of Galveston County.
Sadly, I only got to know Lloyd about six years ago, and I'm much the better for it. He was my mentor and my friend, and I shall miss him very much.
Thank you, Angela Wilson, for your excellent piece on Lloyd ("Former lawmaker Lloyd Criss Jr. dies at 79," The Daily News, May 12). His many friends and colleagues appreciate it, as do I.
C. John Young Jr., chair
Galveston County Democratic Party
Friendswood
