The Young Gardeners Program has come so far. Back in May of 2017, I started talking to everybody and their grandmother about this crazy dream I had, that there would be an edible garden and healthy eating program in every school on Galveston Island, and that the health of our community would be transformed.
The first Kid Session was held at Rosenberg Elementary last October. This meant there were a lot of folks who were willing to create something amazing out of absolutely nothing. Today, we operate at three elementary schools: Rosenberg, Morgan and Oppe. We have 112 volunteers acting as garden facilitators, weekly waterers, community workday helpers and community canvassers.
There are 108 children participating. Children take home a bag of fresh produce (nine varieties, so far) they grew with their own little (very little) hands most weeks. The children learn how to prepare a dish every month. So far, that's included baked sweet potatoes and strawberry lettuce salad.
Our mission is to cultivate a community of healthy and happy young people by encouraging them to put their hands in the dirt, eat well, and learn the transformative power of growing their own food.
Thank You Galveston!
Nan Wilson
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.