If city officials want to reopen local restaurants and still keep social distancing guidelines, why not let them set up extra tables in their parking lots?
They could have both indoor and outdoor seating with each table at least 6 feet apart.
People would have to park on the streets and the views might not be the same, but it could work. Just a thought.
Robin Barrera Gwinn
Galveston
