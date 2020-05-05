In a recent letter to the editor, Patricia Jakobi suggested that the government should be able to compel us to wear face masks, just as it compels us to do many other things, like wearing seat belts ("Government can mandate a lot, including face masks," The Daily News, May 2).
Quite by coincidence, on the same page of the paper that day, was the following item in the "Today in History" section: "In 1927, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Buck v. Bell, upheld 8-1 a Virginia law allowing the forced sterilization of people to promote the 'health of the patient and the welfare of society.'"
Whether it's wearing face masks or being forcibly neutered, a restriction that may seem quite reasonable to one person may seem abhorrent to another. I, for one, am thankful to live in a country where (for now anyway), we can all have our own convictions and work to rein in government representatives who we believe have placed unreasonable limitations on our thoughts, actions and movements.
To paraphrase the ancients, "We must have watchmen — but who watches the watchmen?" One right we must never abdicate is the ability to express our opinions, beliefs and convictions to our government representatives, and to choose those who most closely abide by them.
Glenn Brown
League City
