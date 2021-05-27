If I understand the issue of masks correctly, they serve a dual purpose. First, they reduce the transmission of COVID by an infected person wearing a mask. Secondly, they reduce the receipt of airborne pathogens for a person properly wearing a mask.
At this juncture of the pandemic, nearly everyone who wants the vaccine has gotten it (in some places surplus vaccine has, reportedly, been destroyed).
Those not vaccinated, or for whom vaccination is not available, should continue to wear masks for their personal protection — or not, if they believe they are invincible. The vaccinated segment of the population can and should be allowed to go about our business "maskless," should we choose to do so.
This places the burden of protection on the unvaccinated, rapidly becoming a minority population, and provides incentive to be vaccinated for those on the fence.
Michael Moriarty
Galveston
