State Rep. Dennis Paul from Clear Lake filed HB-1725 banning the use of drop-off boxes throughout the state. Forty states currently use drop-off boxes for elections. They're convenient, safe, secure and used by all voters, not just seniors or the disabled. Paul's bill would simply outlaw the use completely.
After the hearing, he modified the bill to allow one box per county on Election Day only. He has spent more time on this bill than it would cost to just leave the issue alone.
The bill just begs the question, "What idiot thought of this?”
John Cobarruvias
Houston (Clear Lake)
