I beg to offer a correction to John Ferguson's article ("Confederate statue removal up for vote," The Daily News, Aug. 22-23). June 19 wasn't the day the Union Army arrived in Galveston. Charles Hayes' "History of Galveston" reports that "Galveston was formally taken possession of by the United States naval forces June 5."
In a June 13, 1865, letter to his family in Switzerland, First Lutheran Church pastor Friedrich Gloor wrote, "The Northern warships have been peacefully in port for eight days and the officers are walking around the city unhindered." Gen. Gordon Granger, assigned to the command of the District of Texas, arrived in Galveston on June 18. He issued General Order No. 3 from his headquarters at the Osterman Building on The Strand on June 19.
I believe that the most fitting setting for Dignified Resignation due to its artistic provenance and imagery of defeat is in the Broadway Cemetery adjacent to Confederate graves including that of Maj. Gen. John Magruder.
Fred Huddleston
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.