I would like to post my support for David Collins, who's running for District 3 on the Galveston City Council.
There's no comparison between the candidates running for this position. Collins has personally looked into issues that I've previously voiced. When he states he's a phone call away, it's more than true. I appreciate his monthly updates and his attendance (pre-COVID) at our monthly meetings.
The list of his achievements is too long to state again. Others have submitted those before.
I urge all the residents to vote for Collins in his district. You will not be disappointed.
Tracy Tatom
Galveston
