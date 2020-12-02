I would like to post my support for David Collins, who's running for District 3 on the Galveston City Council.

There's no comparison between the candidates running for this position. Collins has personally looked into issues that I've previously voiced. When he states he's a phone call away, it's more than true. I appreciate his monthly updates and his attendance (pre-COVID) at our monthly meetings.

The list of his achievements is too long to state again. Others have submitted those before.

I urge all the residents to vote for Collins in his district. You will not be disappointed.

Tracy Tatom

Galveston

