The curtain has closed on the last performance of “For the Good of the Family” at Moody Mansion. The theatrical performances benefited the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Galveston County. I'm delighted to report that all shows sold out.
George Douglas Lee, before his passing, was working on producing the play in his hometown. Only days before he passed away, Moody Mansion generously gave the green light for the production. Bringing him the news that the play was a “go” was one of the last conversations George had. On behalf of George and his family, I'm delighted the production went forward and benefited such a worthy cause.
I would like to thank the cast and director; Moody Mansion; sponsors Tom’s Galveston Real Estate, Hometown Bank, Galveston Island Park Board of Trustees, State Rep. Mayes Middleton and Bill Barkhouse; and, the many individuals who brought the production to life.
The show couldn't have gone on without you.
Brenda Lee
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.