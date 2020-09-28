I read with interest Charles Killebrew's commentary ("If you're reading this, you've benefited from Trump," The Daily News, Sept. 26-27), especially when he said that Donald Trump “has done so many positive things for our country that there’s not enough room on this page to mention them all.”
Well, hey, I thought I can help him out by listing a few of some that I'm aware of:
• Trump helped adult film actress Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal with their finances.
• He gave migrant workers a “holiday” from their children after he separated more than 5,400 children from their parents and locked them in cages.
• He helped us focus on the “Me Too Movement” as 26 women have accused him of some sort of sexual impropriety.
• He redefined the meaning of heroism of American service men and women when he labeled them “losers” and “suckers.”
• He said “it’s an amazing thing that the coronavirus affects virtually nobody” — then who are those 200,000-plus human beings who've died from this virus?
• He has presented to our country a unique vision of our upcoming presidential election — if Joe Biden wins, it’s rigged and if I lose it’s rigged.
I could list more but there’s not enough room on this page.
Harriett Hoffman
Galveston
"Trump helped adult film actress Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal with their finances." Actually, Stephanie Clifford (aka Stormy) was ordered by the court to pay Trump.
" He gave migrant workers a “holiday” from their children after he separated more than 5,400 children from their parents and locked them in cages."
Actually the cages were built by the Obama administration which started the separation. Trump put an end to it.
"He helped us focus on the “Me Too Movement” as 26 women have accused him of some sort of sexual impropriety." And all their claims have fallen flat as unsubstantiated.
"He redefined the meaning of heroism of American service men and women when he labeled them 'losers' and “suckers.'" That is a LIE. 25 NAMED witnesses including anti-Trumper John Bolton said he didn't say it. 4 unnamed anonymous sources were claimed.
"He said “it’s an amazing thing that the coronavirus affects virtually nobody” — then who are those 200,000-plus human beings who've died from this virus?" When you look at the percentages over 90% were not. Politicizing someone's death is very low.
"He has presented to our country a unique vision of our upcoming presidential election — if Joe Biden wins, it’s rigged and if I lose it’s rigged." That sounds right to me!
Must be close to election time, the Liberal nut jobs are posting more lies.
Harriet gets her 5400 children number from the ACLU which was reported by NBC News.
Now why did the Border Patrol and ICE under the Obama administration followed by the Trump administration separate children from accompanying adults?
1. The accompanying adult was not related to the child. In many situations it was child trafficking and in others under-age sex trafficking. And sometimes carrying a child was considered a guarantee into getting into this country, even if it wasn't their child. Now they conduct DNA tests.
2. There was evidence the parent was physically abusive to the child.
3. The accompanying parent had warrants for arrest and would be heading to jail or prison - no place for a child.
The cages were built in 2014 during the Obama administration as documented by Democrat Congressman Henry Cuellar. They wanted a see-through physical barrier to see that the children were not mistreated. Cyclone fencing was chosen in 2014.
Do we fault CBP, ICE, Obama, Trump for this? No. What is sad is when people politicize the situation. Each was trying to comply with the Flores decision in treating children issued by the Ninth Circuit Court. Problem was they set different days for the children and the accompanying adult which promoted separation.
