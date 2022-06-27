I won’t celebrate July 4 while women are denied rights
I will not be celebrating July 4 this year or likely any year hereafter; at least as long as my government considers me, born female, to be a second-class citizen to whom the rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are not afforded.
Dora Burke
Galveston
Thank you Island ETC for Students on Stage
As I enjoyed the magical performance of “Grease” (student edition) at the ETC theatre Saturday, I watched the youngest cast members, probably in elementary school, and thought to myself “they are at the start of the best summers of their childhood.“
They reminded me so much of my daughter, who began at Students on Stage as a third-grader. I remember her first anxious day walking into the audition room and knowing no one. She was the youngest and so afraid that she took her stuffed toy fox Emily for comfort.
By the end of that day, she had ditched Emily and was bright-eyed and talking non-stop about her new friends and the directors “Ms. Jennifer (Dougherty) and Ms. Kim (Mytelka).”
That was the start of what would be seven highly anticipated joyous, and life changing “three weeks in summer” with her ETC family.
During the performance, I glanced at my now-grown daughter sitting beside me and was so grateful to Students on Stage for the amazing experience that transformed my shy little girl into the confident and fearless young woman she is today.
Robin Brinkmeyer
Galveston
Religion can’t answer deepest questions either
I would remind Mark Houldsworth (“Atheists can’t answer deepest questions with science,” The Daily News, June 24) that neither can religion answer these questions. Science is closing in on the origins of life (on Earth) and the beginning of the universe. Science has made our technological society possible.
As to “scientist cannot explain scientifically the source of their reasoning,” nothing can be further from the truth. Real science is found in scientific journals. In these journals, scientists have to explain their methodology and the means of coming to their conclusions.
Most of us do not have the background to understand such arguments. When other scientists receive their journals, they try to duplicate the experiments of the writer. They investigate the methodology.
The history of mathematics is fairly complete. From Euclid to Ptolomy to Newton to Einstein (and many others) we can trace most of the important stages of mathematical understanding.
I am a Christian. Don’t try to say I can’t believe in science to be a Christian. In that case, I couldn’t be a Christian.
Charles Carter
Texas city
