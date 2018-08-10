On behalf of the Galveston ISD and Ball High School administration, staff and students, who coordinate the annual Share Your Holidays Food Drive in Galveston … we want to say a very sincere thank you to everyone who took the time to purchase a "virtual" bag of nourishing, nonperishable food during Randalls' recent two-week "Christmas in July" promotion.
Because of your generosity we had a record year! Randalls' in-store promotion was the kick-off (for the fourth consecutive year) of the annual ABC-13 food drive. Because you took the time to donate, this is the impact you made: 168 bags were purchased/donated during the recent promotion — that concluded July 29 — more than double what was donated in 2017.
That translates to 118 cases of highly nutritious, high-quality nonperishable food items (canned green beans and corn, long-grain rice, dry pinto beans, peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, and apple juice.) These cases will be included in the final totals for this year's food drive that culminates Dec. 7 at Ball High School.
On behalf of all of us working on this vital project to help feed those in need in our county… thank you!
Michael Dudas
Coordinator, Share Your Holidays
Galveston
