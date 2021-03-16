“Community: Increasing the comfort level of citizens with officers — who represent authority figures — is a step toward engaging citizens and police in a more cooperative effort to deal with neighborhood issues. The ultimate goal is to reduce the actual incidence of crime and to increase a feeling of neighborhood security and well-being.”
These are the tenets promoted by the Galveston Police Department's website.
But not if you're Terry Lynn Wright, a woman in her mid 60s, quietly standing in line trying to get her money out of a Galveston Bank of America branch and close her account ("Warrant issued for maskless woman refusing to leave bank," The Daily News, March 13).
Stepping into a normal Bank of America branch in Galveston, any elderly woman risks being thrown to the ground by a policeman. This woman wasn't committing a crime, and this policeman didn't increase the neighborhood well-being.
This police department has decreased the comfort level of every Texas elderly woman. Why didn’t Bank of America offer curbside service to Wright to close her account? Why didn’t the policeman recommend this and then go out to handle real crimes in Galveston?
Debra Wolgemuth
Waco
Editor's note: Trespassing is, in fact, a misdemeanor offense for which a person can be arrested. Homeless people, for example, are frequently arrested for the same offense.
(2) comments
A bank official should have taken the woman to an office where there are no other customers, conducted the transaction then escort her out of the bank. Calling the police on a customer is bad optics.
Yes she was committing a crime. She was trespassing. She was asked to put on a mask or leave the bank and she wouldn’t do either. The GPD officer was very professional and tried to get her to comply. She made her choice and left the bank and the police officer no choice.
