One of President Joe Biden's first mistakes was to shut down the production of the Keystone XL pipeline, which will run from Alberta, Canada, to the Gulf Coast refineries.
This will be an immediate loss of over 1,000 jobs, mostly unionized, at a time when we're experiencing high unemployment plus businesses being closed or shut down because of the pandemic.
Additionally, gasoline will become more expensive which will greatly affect everyone, especially the people who are out of work.
That should really jump start the economy. He's off to a good start.
Charles Killebrew
Galveston
(1) comment
There will be a loss of 11,000 jobs, 8000 of them are Union. That Union supported Biden in the last election cycle.
