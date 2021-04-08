I'm proud to endorse Trustee Jay Cunningham for District 5 in the upcoming trustee election for Clear Creek Independent School District.
As a former Clear Creek ISD superintendent, parent and current grandparent of a student in the district, few can compare to Cunningham's commitment to children in helping them flourish through planning strategically, fiscal responsibility by reducing the tax rate 13 cents, providing staff the resources necessary to do their job, approving policies that reflect the conservative values of our community and holding the superintendent accountable.
These responsibilities I've listed above outline the primary job of a Clear Creek ISD board trustee. His ability to listen and build community, discern and make tough decisions and engage and maintain high visibility make Cunningham a viable candidate to continue his work in helping the district improve.
As you know, voting isn't a spectator sport, so please join me in voting for Trustee Jay Cunningham, District 5. Early voting is April 19 through April 27, and Election Day is May 1.
Greg Smith
League City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.