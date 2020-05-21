Galveston needs to earn a bad reputation for being the wrong place to litter — for visitors and residents.
Make it a happy fundraiser. Choose a community beneficiary and fundraising goal. Strategically place real-time message boards advertising a $500 litter penalty with updated citation tallies, and add active enforcement and a thank-you note.
Trish McDaniel
Galveston
