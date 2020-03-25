Kudos to the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, Southwest Airlines and companies responding to this pandemic giving full refunds or allowing rescheduling.
Shame on United Airlines, resorts in Winter Park, Colorado, and others cheating customers who prepaid. The Clear Creek High School band scheduled travel by bus to a ski/music festival at $999 each. We're being offered 30 percent to 50 percent refunds even though the resort shut down.
My mother-in-law, who is in her mid-80s, scheduled a flight to see her children in Cancun, Mexico, because Trump-era immigration rules denied United States entry by those from Venezuela for the first time. Now, even though her flight was canceled and the elderly shouldn't travel, United Airlines says she must take a flight around that same day or forfeit her ticket.
It's a no-brainier. People who prepaid for travel and services in good faith should get full refunds. Something is seriously wrong with a system where the rich traveling first and business class face no loss, but students and elderly are shouldering travel industry burdens in this crisis. Please contact your legislators and ask that owners of multi-million dollar resorts and companies like United Airlines not get any taxpayer-funded relief if they continue to refuse full refunds.
Rodney Dunklee
League City
