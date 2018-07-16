I have an solution to the potential pedestrian deathtrap crosswalks in front of the San Luis Hotel on the seawall. Get rid of them permanently comes to mind. Actually, it's a pretty good idea, but the execution of it stinks.
Get rid of both of them, especially the one that's at the end of the curve by Holiday Inn. Crosswalks don't belong at the end of curves. Someone got killed there already a few years back. Reinstall one, you don't need two, equidistant between the current locations. Then, this is the good part, string up two four-way flashing red lights, wire them up to the pedestrian push button, and time them for about a minute or so.
Then, vehicles will stop. They don't know they're supposed to stop in its current fashion, and pedestrians will be so much more safer. How multitudes of wrecks haven't happened already, escapes me. Now is the time to do this, and not after someone, or ones, are killed or injured.
How the Texas Department of Transportation signed off on this one is curious as well.
Tom Rice
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.