There's a truism in politics I’ve observed: how hard a candidate works on their campaign is indicative of how hard they will work for their constituents.
In HD23, Mayes Middleton is the clear choice. I‘ve never seen a candidate more motivated and qualified than Mayes. His amazing work ethic is displayed by the 6,000 doors he personally knocked on; more than any other candidate this election.
Mayes has devoted his time to listen to the concerns of thousands of voters at their doorsteps and every day of early voting.
Personally, I’m most impressed with Mayes as a businessman. Over the last 10 years, Mayes grew his business despite economic downturns. Like any good business owner, he's worked through job and business killing regulations, doing more with less to keep his company thriving.
I'm confident Mayes will apply the same principles of efficiency and free enterprise as our representative in Austin.
I know Mayes is a man of strong principles and the candidate we can trust. Once elected, Mayes will continue to work and fight for our conservative Texas values in Austin. We must all do our part to support Mayes. Join me in voting for Mayes Middleton for HD23.
Brad Boney
Galveston
