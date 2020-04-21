When former Mayor Carl Joiner left office, Kemah was flourishing with top-notch staff at city hall, no debt, and millions in the bank. Now current Mayor Terri Gale tells us the city hall expansion drained the coffers — this expansion was approved by the voters, by the way.
Note that every single competent staff member at city hall is gone, replaced by people with no or little experience, like the director of marketing and communications. A recent letter from Matt Wiggins blamed poor management by the Water Board on former Mayor Carl Joiner. Excuse me, Matt, but who was the president of the Water Board before you were "elected?" Terri Gale.
Remember this when we finally hold city elections: We need competent and moral leaders in the city of Kemah in order to restore it to its former glory. COVID-19 has been a challenge we will recover from with competent leadership, and we don't have that today in Kemah.
Luann Lathrop
Kemah
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.