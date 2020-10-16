As president of the Dickinson Future Farmers of America, I’d like to speak on behalf of the organization regarding the Dickinson Independent School District's bond. Our FFA is growing and producing hardworking young individuals. Our focus is learning to do, doing to learn, earning to live and living to serve.
Although I only have two years left in the program, I intend to participate through the alumni association and continue working with students in the program after I graduate.
The improvements to our existing facility will provide more opportunities for family involvement and support systems around us to assure we continue being positive contributors to society.
The agriculture industry is something people invest in and depend on just as the community should invest in and depend on its children. There are many things included in the bond that will make room for children as the community grows, improve the technology department as that has become more of a necessity and help keep students and staff safe as that continues to be top priority.
Don’t turn your backs on us and make a decision that will negatively impact students for years to come. Vote for the children, the community and the future.
Michael Pressler
Dickinson
