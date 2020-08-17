Accolades to Leonard Woolsey for his well written and thoughtful response to a disgruntled reader’s note regarding The Daily News’ publication of an opinion piece by another Galveston County resident ("Voices in guest columns, letters matter to us all," The Daily News, Aug. 13).
I applaud The Daily News for its opinion pieces — representing a diversity of views on all sides of issues. This is exactly one of the key principles and rights America is founded on — the freedom of speech and press.
I wouldn't want to read a newspaper that only published pieces that I agreed with. Reading about different sides to issues gives me a chance to learn, keep an open mind and decide for myself. I treasure my rights and regularly read articles presenting points of view different than my own.
Often, I disagree. Many times I agree heartily, but I'm always thankful I have those opportunities and that I'm not being force-fed only one side to important topics.
Please continue presenting a variety of views and opinions — and illustrating freedom of the press and speech.
Nancy Wingstrom
Galveston
