If you can lie and commit perjury under oath — and still be confirmed to sit on the highest court in the land — we are a lawless nation.
No one is above the law, including Brett Kavanaugh. He has no business sitting on the highest court — or any court. By shamefully ramming through this illegitimate SCOTUS pick, Republican senators made a mockery of our judicial branch.
Kavanaugh would grant all future American presidents full impunity no matter the crimes they commit while in office. Protecting our national security should be enough of a reason to vote no on Kavanaugh.
Three credible claims of sexual assault by three brave survivors have come forward and asked for — and deserve — a proper and thorough investigation before Kavanaugh is elevated to sit on the highest court in the land.
I am sincerely fed up with the criminally corrupt GOP members of Congress who refuse to meet the simple demand of honoring their oaths to the constitution and we the people. Sen. Ted Cruz and Sen. John Cornyn are knowingly and willfully putting national security and the future of the American republic in grave and imminent danger.
April Mitchell
La Marque
This article is fiction, not even worth commenting on so I won't . Can't believe GDN allowed this.
THIS is what voting for 'the resistance' will get you more of....
Evidently, the author has been away from the news for a couple days or so, as the 'credible witnesses/accusers' are unraveling like a poorly made knitted sweater....
But then, facts haven't ever stopped the 'resistance' from their pursuit of.....
Well, whatever it is...............
April Mitchell, where did Judge Kavanaugh lie and commit perjury? Your post is without merit.
Ps:
To the conservative or leaning that way eligible voters, if you want to hear more stuff like this and worse for a couple years, then sit on your but_ on election day and do nothing.
If you don't like Trump, so what...I don't like him either, but I sure like the tax cuts, jobs, and businesses booming that the other side has PROMISED to take away...so instead of worrying about voting for a buddy type who you'd like to have a beer with, vote your pocketbook and your opportunities for a better life and keep a majority interested in doing that, too......
The opposition is called the left, because it's not right......[wink]
