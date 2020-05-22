Let us assume for a moment that all of the newly appraised values for our properties are relatively accurate. It has taken huge increases in many cases this year to get them to that point.
Why is that the case? Certainly the increases came in smaller increments than what we're seeing this year. Why the big jump? Have our appraisers been neglectful?
Taxing units vote on the appointment of members to the board of directors — they're the ones hiring the chief appraiser — and responsible for holding him accountable. Taxing units are the county government, municipalities, school districts and community college districts, and they can recall board members for any reason or no reason.
Increases of great percentages appear to be OK with the appraisal board — maybe it's time for them to go? Try getting a 50 percent or better raise from your employer. Homeowners and tenants get hit heavily. The need for these increases didn’t just happen this past year. Why all at once?
Maybe it's time we elect the appraisal board of directors, so someone is accountable to the public electorate as is done with the tax rate.
Vaun Henry
Bayou Vista
