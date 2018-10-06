It’s ironic that I ran into my representative, Randy Weber, at a debate on the morning of Oct. 3. Ironic, because Weber refuses to debate his challenger Adrienne Bell, yet here he was, on a Wednesday morning when most of his constituents are working, attending a debate between League City mayoral candidates. Clearly, he must believe in the importance of debates.
Somewhat sneakily, his attendance was unannounced publicly. Weber is hoping you all have forgotten about him; just as he has forgotten about Santa Fe families and Harvey victims.
He is laying low and not scheduling any public town halls between now and Election Day.
He is hoping you go to the polls on Nov. 6 and vote without thinking, seeing that R beside his name. Because he certainly doesn’t believe he needs to earn your vote at all.
Weber is a coward who doesn’t care about anyone that isn’t funding his campaign. Weber forgets that “We, the people,” are his boss.
Let’s fire him on Nov. 6. I encourage everyone to vote for Adrienne Bell, a candidate that cares about the people of Texas 14th.
Teresa Kumelski
League City
Nope. She belongs to the party of Satan.
