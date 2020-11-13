In response to the letter by Greg Youngblood (“Trump’s brilliance is quite underwhelming,” The Daily News, Nov. 10): Trump’s brilliance is undeniably overwhelming.
Of course, more testing results in more cases but the number of deaths is way down.
This is because President Trump did listen to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Anthony Fauci and other medical experts. The CDC’s development of the tests and treatment so quickly is what we're now seeing with speedy recoveries, thus turning the corner.
Due to his leadership, the vaccine you questioned is imminent — he delivered on this also — at a record pace. His accomplishments regarding COVID-19 and many other issues are quite remarkable and truly quite overwhelming with his short time in office.
Trump, the businessman rather than politician, doesn’t play the political game, with Congress or lobbyists. He doesn’t “need” them, he has his own wealth. I so hoped the change from the political good ol' boy system is what people wanted — putting Americans first rather than political ambitions.
Unfortunately, it looks like we are going right back into the do-nothing good ol' boy system that appears to have won the election — by hook or by crook.
Kris Graves
Galveston
Kris Graves, you are confusing the Liberals with facts.
Tell him to come out of his bunker and overwhelm more peaceful protesters so he can pose holding a bucket of fried chicken, I mean bible.
Nice try, but I think it’s a little late to try to be auditioning for a role in the Trump administration…… there’s only 65 days left. And pretty sure no one is going to be using the administration’s response to the pandemic as a case study in effective leadership or management. And just FYI, the US continues to set records every day in numbers of cases and hospitalizations, and the 7 day trailing average of deaths is now almost 1200. Whatever corner we rounded, it was not in the direction of goodness.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts there will be 260,000 to 282,000 coronavirus deaths by December 5. As of November 13, the total number of deaths is 247,646 . President Donald Trump said a vaccine would be widely available by April. Two-thirds of people say they won’t try to get the vaccine when it becomes available. A quarter of respondents said they’ll never get it, 44% said they will not take the vaccine until others have tried it. If this holds true, it could be a long time getting Covid19 under control.
Novembers deaths by day.
November 1 414 deaths
November 2 460 deaths
November 3 1,090 deaths
November 4 1,075 deaths
November 5 1,132 deaths
November 6 1,160 deaths
November 7 1,045 deaths
November 8 471 deaths
November 9 600 deaths
November 10 1,484 deaths
November 11 1,456 deaths
November 12 1,186 deaths
November 13 1,355 deaths
The United States on Thursday reported more than 150,000 coronavirus cases in a day for the first time, just nine days after it reported 100,000 cases for the first time.
Slowing down is not happening, but increases in case are. With the Winter season on us, the numbers will continue to increase. We can all hope for a mild flu season.
