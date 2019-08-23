The United States should offer help to put out the fires in the Amazon Rainforest. It has been on fire for three weeks with no media coverage. The Amazonas are integral to our environment. This is about saving the Earth.
The Amazon Rainforest supplies Earth with 20 percent of oxygen and is thought to be home to 30 percent of all species. And yet, this beautiful place is being destroyed by a fire that has lasted 20-plus days; the smoke alone can be seen from space.
I've donated to trusted organizations that support the conservation of the rainforest and its indigenous people, but it's up to the people and our representatives as a whole to help this terrible mistreatment.
I urge Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, and U.S. Rep. Randy Weber to get something done to help fight these fires.
Sarah Ford
Kemah
