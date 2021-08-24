American Legion Post No. 20 will be sending out care packages to enlisted soldiers to be distributed in time for the upcoming Christmas season.
These bubble packages will include overwhelming soldier requests for canned tuna and hard candies. Local vendors have pledged these donations.
We've also reached out to schools in Galveston County independent school districts and Catholic schools for student letters with encouraging responses for thank-you letters to our soldiers to insert into these care packages.
I now extend this challenge to anyone interested in thanking a soldier in a letter to contact me at 409-795-8933; or by calling the post at 409-443-5705 or Caroline McAffrey at 409-599-4877.
Patricia Schattel
Chaplain, American Legion Post No. 20
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.