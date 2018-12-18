I ran to H.E.B. Saturday afternoon with only my wallet and keys, knowing I wouldn’t be long, as we don’t live far from the store. I grabbed what I needed, headed to my truck, and unknowingly left my wallet in the grocery cart outside.
On Sunday morning, I noticed my purse wasn’t as heavy as it usually is — my wallet wasn’t in it. So, I started freaking out, knowing if someone took it, it would be a very long stressful day calling all my credit card accounts and cancelling all my cards. I asked a manager at H.E.B. about it, and I followed him to the office and he came out and had my wallet in his hands.
Someone found it and turned it in. It still had $11 and all my cards inside. I thank that person; you have restored my faith in humanity. I think maybe one of the employees bringing in carts found it, and gave it to a manager, so a huge thank you goes out to my little H.E.B. in Santa Fe, as well.
So, Merry Christmas to whoever turned it in and thank you for your honesty. Merry Christmas to all!
Vicki Kenworthy
Santa Fe
