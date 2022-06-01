I have been a subscriber for many years and enjoy the paper when it arrives on my doorstep. Lately I have found it a source of many giggles as well as information.

The weekend edition was particularly amusing. In the Bizz Buzz there was a run-on sentence of 49 words. That may be a record. Certainly the longest one I have ever encountered.

Then there was the startling news on the front page that the Korean war was still going on since there were servicemen killed on Friday there. I had no clue.

While I realize the paper no longer affords proofreaders as in the old days, I wish there was some way to appear more literate.

Does no one understand misplaced modifiers any more? In the meantime I will enjoy my laughs.

Sharon Tipton 

La Marque

