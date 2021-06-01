Hurricane season is upon us, and getting supplies ahead of time is important. Boarding up windows is almost second nature, but this year it may well be a wallet buster.
The price for wood has surpassed skyrocket status and has entered a new level: outrageous. Glue-bound chipped wood is the typical wood used for boarding up windows and is the least costly way to protect windows and doors.
Or, at least it was.
Two years ago, you could run down to your local building supply store and pick up six or seven sheets for less than $50. Today, that $50 will not buy you a single sheet. For an average home, today you will be shelling out in excess of $1,000 just to cover your windows.
Some blame increased homebuilding, some blame COVID with people not working and staying home doing projects/repairs; but a little-known cause is speculators. The lumber mills have been running almost nonstop, so low production isn't the cause.
Regardless, if you plan to protect your home this hurricane season, crack open that piggy bank, then go to your local bank for the rest, because it will cost you dearly.
George Crater
Texas City
