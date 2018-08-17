In response to the story ("Freeway fears," The Daily News, Aug. 10): I'm sorry, but the story soft pedals how extremely dangerous the setup is in the two construction zones. Whoever planned the current setup between FMs 518 and 517 obviously never has to drive this stretch themselves. The lanes are extremely narrow and inadequate for safe driving.
It doesn't surprise that there have been over 300 accidents in that stretch of road, and I'm sure that number will continue to increase exponentially as time goes on.
The construction workers wander very close to the edge of the road seeming to not care for their own safety. Those of us that live and/or work in this area have grown accustomed to choosing alternative and longer routes to shop or commute to work and to be subjected to this for another 3 to 4 years is ridiculous. Progress is great, but lets find some engineers that take into consideration civilians' well-being when making plans.
Hopefully, it won't take a traffic fatality to bring how dangerous this current setup is to a larger light.
David F. Smith
League City
