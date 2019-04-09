The decision to maximally sanction Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has John Bolton's fingerprints all over it.
Bolton has been itching to start a war with Iran since the Bush administration, and has been looking for any justification, however unfounded, to start one. This is an absurdly stupid move; it's needlessly aggressive and jingoistic.
The Iraq War was one of the biggest disasters in American foreign policy history. Now, we have a foaming at the mouth radical like John Bolton pushing behind the scenes to make Donald Trump a "war president."
God help us.
Mathew O'Brien
Galveston
I'm an old soldier who got put back in The ARMY during the Kuwait invasion. I spent most of my life on active duty or, as a Reservist. I'm not very political; most soldiers aren't but, this administration has taken some fairly positive moves in order to prevent the needless loss of American lives and collateral damage in it's interactions with adversaries and other governments. Fingerprints? Declaring these folks as terrorists is something that every GI has known them to be for years. I spent hours talking with POW's at Ft. Sam and they will tell you who helps to propogate the unrest that we ultimately have to mitigate. I respect your opinion Mr. O'Brien but, I need something more than Amabassador Bolton's fingerprints in order to lay the next war at his feet. Peace to you Sir.
Well said!
